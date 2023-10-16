Former New England Patriots running back Damien Harris was taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering a neck injury during Sunday night’s Bills-Giants game.

Harris, who signed with Buffalo this offseason, was injured on a second-quarter carry. He was strapped to a backboard, then loaded into an ambulance and transported to a local hospital.

The 26-year-old flashed a thumbs-up as he exited the field.

The Bills announced Harris had “movement in his arms and legs” and was “taken to (a) hospital for further testing.”

We're all thinking of you, @DHx34. ❤️💙 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 16, 2023

The windows on the rear of Harris’ ambulance bore the name and number of Bills teammate Damar Hamlin, who was hospitalized for several days after going into cardiac arrest during a game last season. Hamlin was watching Sunday night’s game from Buffalo’s sideline as a healthy scratch.

"There is a staff of about 30, between the teams and the stadium on a regular basis….Bless those professionals for their incredible work in situations like this."



— Mike Tirico.



Bills RB Damien Harris gives a thumbs up before being carted into an ambulance pic.twitter.com/UkYdCl5AOf — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 16, 2023

Harris played his first four NFL seasons with the Patriots, who drafted him in the third round out of Alabama in 2019. He entered Sunday with 22 carries for 93 yards and one touchdown across five appearances for Buffalo.