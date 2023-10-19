Davante Adams and Josh McDaniels offered their takes on the Raiders offense this week, and the Las Vegas wide receiver seemed to indicate what his message is to the team.

Adams was not a key feature for the Raiders in the past two weeks, and he pointed out how he’s not around to “just hang out” and wants to be included in the offense. McDaniels seemed to brush the comments aside and gave typical coachspeak on how the best players want the ball and that as the play caller, he will try to do more to get Adams involved.

Beat reporters were left trying to interpret what the back-and-forth meant as the NFL trade deadline nears.

“My takeaway from Davante Adams’ comments (Wednesday): He values winning above all else, but knows the #Raiders can’t win at the level he wants to without the offense being significantly better,” The Athletic’s Tashan Reed posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter. “For the offense to be that, he needs to get the ball more. It’s fairly simple.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Simple. Thank you brother,” Adams posted Thursday.

Fans could interpret this as Adams not seeing the Raiders as a team he can win with, and his future could be dictated by how McDaniels rectifies the situation.

Las Vegas is 3-3 after its win over the New England Patriots last week, but it can’t reach its true ceiling without Adams. Luckily for all parties, the Raiders play the Bears this Sunday. Chicago is the second-worst team in dropback EPA heading into Week 7.