Eight Memorable Patriots Celebration Championship Moments

The New England Patriots aren’t exactly starting off this NFL season in the greatest of fashions.

With a 1-3 record, now is the best time to look back at some of the most memorable, infamous if you will, championship celebration moments in Patriots history.

Let’s revisit XX of the best moments from the rolling rallies and beyond:

Chris Long wears his Julian Edelman mask on the Duck Boat

The defensive end originally created the mask as a prank during the 2016 season.

Long dressed up as Edelman and fielded questions from the wide receiver’s locker room stall.

But the prank didn’t end there. When the Patriots hoisted Lombardi Trophy No. 5 after completing the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, rallying from a 25-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl LI, Long brought the mask on the duck boat and once again channeled his inner Edelman.

Ty Law successfully gets Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady to dance

After their second Super Bowl victory in 2004, the Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers 32-29 on Adam Vinatieri’s 41-yard field goal with 41 seconds remaining in the game.

The Hall of Fame cornerback called up Kraft, Belichick and Brady to the stage getting the trio to boogie in front of the crowd before boarding the duck boats for the parade.

Rob Gronkowski dents the Lombardi Trophy at Fenway Park

This won’t be the only time Gronk is on the list.

The 6-foot-6 retired tight end won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and definitely had a fun time celebrating each one.

After the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII, the Boston Red Sox honored the players and the championship on Opening Day at Fenway Park.

.@RobGronkowski left a mark on this organization.



And on the sixth Lombardi. pic.twitter.com/t5IVTyCXcA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 17, 2019

Gronkowski came up with the idea to use the trophy as a bat. So with Edelman pitching, Gronk took his stance as if he was going to swing for a home run. As the ball came to the “plate” Gronkowski squared to the pitcher showing bunt and ping the ball not only hit the trophy but left a dent.

LeGarrette Blount becomes one with the people

Blount won two Super Bowls with the Patriots and a third against his former team when the Philadelphia Eagles defeated New England for their first championship in franchise history in 2017.

In 2015 after the Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks for their fourth title, Blount jumped off his duck boat to celebrate with the fans and take a few selfies.

.@LG_Blount jumped off his float to say thanks to #PatriotsNation pic.twitter.com/BeoAD7v62a — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 4, 2015

Gronkowski shows off his catching ability — even in the offseason

A shirtless Gronkowski was waving to fans during the Super Bowl LIII parade when all of a sudden out of nowhere, a fan threw an aluminum can at the tight end.

Without hesitation, Gronk opened his mitt and grabbed the can as flawlessly as he had caught many Tom Brady passes.

Who needs a shirt in the middle of winter?

Who else but Gronkowski would be leading this memory?

Temperatures reached the mid-60s during the Patriots’ sixth Super Bowl parade in 2019 so most of the offensive line, including center Dave Andrews, joined Gronkowski and enjoyed the uncharacteristic New England weather by removing their shirts along the parade route.

Gronkowski spikes the puck at TD Garden

Celebrating the Patriots’ fourth Super Bowl win in 2015 with the Boston Bruins, Gronkowski took the moment to bring the two sports together.

After dropping the ceremonial puck, Gronkowski obliged the fans when he stepped away from his teammates and spiked the puck to the ice.

From one big man to another, then-Bruins captain Zdeno Chara gave Gronk a big hug following the moment.

Bill Belichick starts “No days off” chant

After capturing their fifth Lombardi Trophy in 2017, the Patriots held another rolling rally through the streets of Boston.

But before boarding the duck boats, Belichick took the opportunity to shed his robotic-like stature and begin a chant.

His chosen words? “No days off.” And if you watch the video, it didn’t catch on.

The crowd had no problems dropping the “M– V– P” chants along with “We want six.”

The fans got their wish with the Patriots collecting trophy No. 6 in 2019.