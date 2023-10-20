ESPN Predicts Celtics Opening Window Of Projectable Success

The Boston Celtics have built a sustainable core of players capable of achieving consistent success. The team reached the NBA Finals in 2022 and appeared in four of the last six Eastern Conference Finals.

While the Celtics chase another championship, sustainability has become a theme of the team and will continue to be.

In a new projection from ESPN, the network projects that the Celtics are in the best position for “on court success” over the next three seasons. ESPN also has the Denver Nuggets, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors to round out the top five.

Do the Celtics have the brightest future over the next 3 years? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/O7rryOgk0K — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 19, 2023

While the other teams have won a recent championship or feature young stars, the Celtics have been the most consistent in postseason play as one of the best teams in the East. With quality coaching, young superstars and veteran depth, Boston is in a prime position to chase a championship.

The Celtics helped their own case with that projection by strengthening the roster with a series of offseason, most notably with the additions of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.

Boston looks to start another season of sustained success in the season opener at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks on Oct. 25.