Celtics Reportedly Finalize Trade To Acquire Kristaps Porzingis

After a night filled with uncertainty and confusion, the Boston Celtics were able to reach the finish line of their offseason splash for Kristaps Porzingis.

The Celtics acquired Porzingis in a three-team deal with the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Part of the three-way swap involved the Celtics sending longtime guard Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies after the 29-year-old spent the entirety of his nine-year career in Boston since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2014 NBA draft.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are also expected to inherit two selections, including one for next year, before Thursday night’s draft.

The Boston Celtics are finalizing a deal to acquire the Washington Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis, sources tell ESPN. Porzingis is opting into his $36M contract for 2023-2024 and getting his trade to the Celtics. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

Here’s the full breakdown of the blockbuster:

— Celtics acquire Porzingis, No. 25 overall pick in 2023 (via Memphis) and a 2024 first-round pick from the Golden State Warriors.

— Wizards acquire No. 35 overall pick in 2023 (via Boston), Tyus Jones, Danillo Galinari and Mike Muscala, per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.

— Grizzlies acquire Smart.

Initially reports suggested that Malcolm Brogdon would be the premier piece Boston would move on from, however, after the Los Angeles Clippers backed out of the deal due to concerns regarding Brogdon’s forearm injury during the playoffs, the Celtics and Wizards needed to look elsewhere for a third party to finish off the deal.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens makes arguably his most aggressive move since taking over as Boston’s front office head honcho in 2021, moving on from the team’s heart and soul veteran just a year removed from his Defensive Player of the Year win.

Porzingis, while hampered by injuries in recent seasons, averaged 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds in 65 games played last season. The 27-year-old, now pairing up with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, helps establish a new big-three trio in Boston with the team’s championship window still open next season.

All teams involved are yet to confirm the swap.