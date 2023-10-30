Fenway Sports Group Reveals Brand Identity For Boston TGL Team

Fenway Sports Group harnessed the “communal spirit” of Boston as it shaped the brand identity of its TGL golf team.

FSG on Monday revealed its team’s name for the new tech-forward golf league is Boston Common Golf, which “pays homage to the city’s iconic public space and reinforces the vision of accessibility to the game,” per official statement. The word “Common” also is emphasized in the logo “to underscore the communal and accessible sentiment the team aspires to create and make golf a game for everyone.”

Speaking of the logos, the marks include a salute to Frog Pond, which resides in the center of the Boston Common. The bullfrog’s puffed chest morphs into a golf ball and a flagstick flying a classic Boston “B” stands on a lily pad.

“Common Green” is the primary color of the new franchise, which “symbolizes the richness of the sport and city: namely, the abundance of green spaces, the proud Irish heritage, and the walls of Fenway Sports Group’s namesake.” Paired with earth white and navy, “the palette includes a pop of vibrant lime green (Boston Volt) to represent a new, modern vision for golf and the vivid digital and dimensional environment in the SoFi Center – TGL’s new tech-forward venue in Palm Beach, Florida.”

TGL focuses on “technology, innovation and fan engagement” and is set to feature the game’s best players. The team golf competition that merges physical and virtual goal is slated to premiere Jan. 9, 2024 on ESPN. Boston Common Golf will play five regular-season matches with a four-team postseason to follow.