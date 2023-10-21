Former Celtics First Rounder Released Amid NBA Comeback Bid

R.J. Hunter lasted 37 games through two separate stints with the Celtics after Boston drafted the Georgia State product 28th overall in 2015, battling for the last four years to make an NBA return.

That journey nearly reached the finish line, but ultimately fell short, sending the now-29-year-old back to free agency.

Hunter agreed to a deal with the Charlotte Hornets in August, getting his first opportunity to step foot on an NBA floor since Hunter played one game for the Celtics, and scored 17 points, back in 2019.

However, with the Hornets just days away from Opening Night, Charlotte began its roster finalization process after preseason auditions and Hunter didn’t make the cut. The team waived Hunter on Saturday, per a team-provided press release, placing him back in square one.

During preseason action, Hunter’s opportunities were limited as the once-collegiate standout sharpshooter averaged just one point and 1.7 rebounds over the course of three appearances. Charlotte played Hunter for only 6.3 minutes a night, which was the third-fewest among all players.

That obviously wasn’t nearly enough for the Hornets to reward Hunter with a roster spot to showcase his skillset in Charlotte when the 2023-24 campaign tips off.

“I’ve been all around, a bunch of different places, so I was just forced to appreciate every single day that you’ve got because it’s a blessing and you kind of go through it like it’s not,” Hunter said prior to being waived by Charlotte, according to Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe. “It’s been super tough. Just trying to find myself, two years away from the league. It was a shock to me and I was just forced to find myself and if I wanted to continue this game.”

Hunter will turn 30 years old before Opening Night.