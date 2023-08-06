Ex-Celtics First-Rounder Reportedly Ends Four-Year NBA Hiatus

It’s been a while since R.J. Hunter stepped foot on an NBA court, four years in fact. But, after taking a brief leave of absence to play overseas, the now-29-year-old shooting guard is rumored to be back.

Hunter, who was formerly selected 28th overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2015 NBA draft, reportedly landed a deal with the Charlotte Hornets, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. That’ll give Hunter the opportunity to suit up for a fourth NBA team, last playing for the Celtics — for one game — in 2019.

Back in college, when Hunter played for Georgia State University, the 6-foot-5 guard was a standout outside-shooting specialist. He’s best known for burying a clutch game-winning 3-pointer against Baylor in the second round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament.

Free agent guard R.J. Hunter has reached an agreement with the Charlotte Hornets, his agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 5, 2023

However, that never translated after Hunter joined the NBA.

He was selected in the first round, but played in just 36 games without a single start while playing behind Avery Bradley and Evan Turner on a rebuild-mode Celtics team. That season, Hunter averaged 2.7 points off 2.7 field goal attempts in 8.8 minutes per game before ending his first stint with Boston.

Hunter also had stops with the Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets, but didn’t find success in either organization, getting just one start in nine games played through his last three seasons in the NBA.

Most recently, Hunter played for the Sydney Kings of the NBL, before suffering a ruptured left patellar tendon which ended his 2022 season.

If able to make Charlotte’s roster by opening night, Hunter will rejoin fellow ex-Celtics teammate and current Hornets starting guard Terry Rozier.