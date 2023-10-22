Former Patriots Note Impact Of Hall Of Fame Coach’s Presence

FOXBORO, Mass. — After weeks of struggles to begin the season, the New England Patriots’ offensive line allowed for Mac Jones and company to find a first-half rhythm against the Buffalo Bills.

Is it a coincidence that the performance came on the day when the organization honored a legendary offensive line coach at halftime?

Dante Scarnecchia became the latest induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame this weekend alongside former linebacker Mike Vrabel.

The 75-year-old made a speech to the Gillette Stadium crowd and participated in the “Keeper of the Light” pregame ceremony at the top of the new light tower.

As the Patriots jumped out to a 13-3 halftime lead, multiple former players noticed how much better the group looked with Scarnecchia in attendance.

“That Scar impact just being around the team is just different,” former linebacker Jamie Collins shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another ex-Patriots defender echoed that sentiment.

“Facts,” former defensive back Patrick Chung shared.

Scarnecchia spent 34 seasons coaching for the Patriots and made a major impact on New England’s work at the line of scrimmage, especially with a number of championship teams.

The Patriots look to continue a strong start in the second half against Buffalo.