Dante Scarnecchia To Be Enshrined In Patriots Hall Of Fame

Dante Scarnecchia on Thursday became just the fourth individual to be selected to the Patriots Hall of Fame as a contributor.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced Scarnecchia’s selection during a meeting of the franchise’s Hall of Fame committee.

“Dante Scarnecchia is recognized as one of the greatest assistant coaches of all time,” Kraft said in a team-released statement. “He is the first Patriots assistant coach to receive this honor and I can’t think of a more deserving person. You would be hard-pressed to find anyone who made greater on-field contributions over his 34 seasons with us, which propelled us to 10 of our 11 Super Bowl appearances and helped us claim five of our six Super Bowl championships.

“He earned the respect of his fellow coaches and players, many of whom credited Dante for making them the best they could be. I am proud that his legacy will be preserved in our Hall of Fame forever.”

Scarnecchia was present when Kraft made his announcement and was “stunned” by the honor, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The 75-year-old spent 34 seasons as a Patriots assistant, coaching offense, defense and special teams and working under six different head coaches (Ron Meyer, Raymond Berry, Dick MacPherson, Bill Parcells, Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick). He is considered one of the greatest assistant coaches in NFL history.