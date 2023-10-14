The ugly has only gotten uglier for former New England Patriots safety Sergio Brown.

The former NFL safety is now at the center of some disturbing allegations after being linked to murder charges for the death of his own mother, 73-year-old Myrtle Simmons-Brown.

Brown was spotted outside the United States following the passing of his mother, which was discovered on Sept. 17, according to CNN.

However, the process of subduing the 35-year-old was far from easy. Brown was both resistant and uncooperative when police officers tried to take him into custody. From Mexico, Brown was deported and booked in San Diego, but not without a scuffle with officers which was captured on video.

“I’m free, I have my passport, why are they grabbing me,” Brown shouted on video before attempting to shove the officers away. “They’re kidnapping me again. I’m from Chicago, my flight was Colombia, why am I going to Tijuana? This is a kidnapping. … They’re not authority figures. They should not do this.”

On video, a fellow passenger, claiming to be a doctor, is captured approaching Brown in an attempt to lower the tension levels and calm the former seven-year NFL safety. Yet, Brown remained unwilling to cooperate throughout the encounter.

The plan was for officers to remove Brown from the plan and deliver him to United States officers in Tijuana before the flight took off.

It reportedly took officers an hour and a half before Brown was removed.

He is currently held in jail without bail, awaiting to be transported back to Illinois in order to face murder charges.