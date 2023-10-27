How Joe Mazzulla Believes Celtics Can Attack With New Personnel

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics enter the early games of the new NBA season with a new-look lineup and a chance to change how to approach their offensive game plan.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have always been late-game options for Boston to score the basketball. Along with the emergence of Derrick White, new additions in Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis change up the looks that the Celtics can give opponents in key moments down the stretch.

“I think we’ve got to be very intentional about what the coverage is and what are the best option vs. those coverages” Mazzulla told reporters before the game. When you have a guy like (Porzingis) and they’re blitzing, you can create two-on-ones with screening. We have to be able to do that.”

The Celtics showed that each game can create different opportunities, as shown on Opening Night when Porzingis drilled a three-pointer to lift Boston over the Knicks in a 108-104 victory.

“Equal opportunity is throughout the majority of the game,” Mazzulla added. “When we need baskets, we have a set list of stuff that we want to go to that involves multiple guys. Whether it’s Derrick or Jrue depending on the matchup, or (Tatum), (Porzingis) or (Brown).”

The retooled Celtics look to move to 2-0 when they host the Miami Heat on Friday night with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET.