How Mac Jones Has Lived Up To Ezekiel Elliott’s Expectations

FOXBORO, Mass. — Despite struggles on the field, Ezekiel Elliott has seen plenty of good things from Mac Jones off the field with the New England Patriots.

Elliott signed with the Patriots during training camp and noticed what stands out from Jones as a leader.

“He’s the same way every day,” Elliott told reporters on Wednesday. “He hasn’t changed anything. He attacks every day the same. That consistency is good for the team.”

Elliott did help the offense in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders, punching in a two-yard run out of the “wildcat” formation to score his first touchdown with the Patriots and the team’s first touchdown since Week 3. As New England tallied two rushing touchdowns last week, the veteran running back knows that Jones and the offense have to convert earlier in games.

“Start fast and protect the football,” Elliott added.

Jones and Elliott look to get the offense back on track on Sunday at Gillette Stadium against the Buffalo Bills.

Featured image via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images