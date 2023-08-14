The Patriots are making a big splash to beef up their backfield depth.

Free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott is expected to sign with New England, according to a report Monday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Elliott’s contract reportedly is a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.

The #Patriots are expected to sign former #Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott to a 1-year deal worth up to $6M after his successful FA visit earlier in camp. Some backfield help for NE and a new home for Zeke… who plans to rock his No. 15 from college.

Elliott confirmed the report on social media. He’ll take over jersey No. 15 from punter Corliss Waitman, according to the NFL Media report and the running back himself.

One Five, all the way live ! @Patriots — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) August 14, 2023

Elliott will join Rhamondre Stevenson, Kevin Harris, Pierre Strong, J.J. Taylor, C.J. Marable and hybrid player Ty Montgomery in a position group that had looked precariously top-heavy.

Fans hoping to see the version of Elliott that led the NFL in rushing in 2016 and 2018 likely will be disappointed, but the former Cowboys standout still offers value as a short-yardage rusher and can contribute in the passing game, both as a receiver and as a blocker.

The 28-year-old averaged just 3.8 yards per carry in his final season with Dallas, but he scored 12 rushing touchdowns, including seven from the 1-yard line. Only Detroit’s Jamaal Williams had more 1-yard scoring carries.

Elliott caught an average of 57.5 passes per season from 2018 through 2021, though that number dropped to 17 last season following the emergence of backfield mate Tony Pollard. Elliott also is regarded as one of the NFL’s best pass-blocking running backs.

The Cowboys released Elliott in March with three years remaining on his six-year, $90 million contract. The Patriots hope the 2016 first-round draft pick can be a reliable sidekick for Stevenson, whose workload in 2022 was heavier than any New England back in over a decade.

The Patriots, who hosted Elliott for a visit last month, lacked reliable depth behind Stevenson. Montgomery suffered an injury early in camp and has yet to return, and Strong, Harris, Taylor and the newly signed Marable all are unproven. Strong also missed the last two practices after playing in the Patriots’ first preseason game last Thursday.

In that game, with Stevenson sitting out, Strong, Harris and Taylor combined for just 35 rushing yards on 18 carries against the Houston Texans. Rookie quarterback Malik Cunningham nearly matched their production by himself, carrying five times for 35 yards.

New England is set to hold joint practices with the Packers this Wednesday and Thursday before facing Green Bay in a preseason game at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.

The Patriots had no open spots on their 90-man roster as of Monday afternoon, so they’ll need to remove a player in order to finalize Elliott’s signing.