FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have missed a growing number of impact players throughout the 2023 season, most notably star defender Matthew Judon.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection left the Week 4 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a torn bicep and has since been placed on injured reserve.

Despite not being able to take the field, Judon has been back on the sidelines to support the team, including making the trip to Las Vegas last week and interacting with fans and teammates.

As the Patriots returned to Gillette Stadium on Sunday for a divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Judon took his usual lap around the stadium, bringing a football with him to play catch with fans.

Story continues below advertisement

Looking good after his recent surgery to repair a torn biceps tendon, Matthew Judon connecting with fans before the @patriots meet the Bills. pic.twitter.com/3tbNoHJnIw — Bob Socci (@BobSocci) October 22, 2023

Judon has certainly been a fan favorite in New England in addition to being arguably the best Patriots player since signing a free-agent deal before the 2021 season.

The Patriots look to feed off of the energy at home against Buffalo with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.