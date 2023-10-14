A day after arriving in Sin City, the Patriots lit up the NFL’s transaction wire like it was the Las Vegas Sphere.

First, New England reportedly signed rookie quarterback/receiver Malik Cunningham to its 53-man roster in a bold and surprising move. Then, the Patriots activated wideout Tyquan Thornton off injured reserve while elevating receiver Jalen Reagor and defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr. from the practice squad.

In order to add Thornton and Cunningham, the Patriots needed to clear two spots on their active roster. The first shoe to drop: finally placing star edge rusher Matthew Judon on injured reserve, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

New England also officially placed Matthew Judon on IR. https://t.co/bFdL2CsejP — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 14, 2023

New England cleared the other spot by placing tackle Tyrone Wheately Jr. on injured reserve. Wheatley was acquired before the season in the trade that sent running back Pierre Strong to the Cleveland Browns and only played a total of nine snaps in two games.

Judon tore his biceps during New England’s disastrous Week 4 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys. For unclear reasons, the Patriots opted to not officially place him on injured reserve until Saturday.

Regardless, Judon now must miss at least four games. He reportedly hopes to return sometime in December.

New England, 1-4 through five weeks, will face the Raiders on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.