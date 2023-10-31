The standoff is finally over between the 76ers and James Harden, to the benefit of the Clippers.

Philadelphia and Los Angeles agreed to a deal that will send the disgruntled guard to the West Coast, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported early Tuesday morning. According to reports, it’s a massive seven-player deal with a handful of draft picks involved.

Considering it had become abundantly clear the relationship between Harden and the team couldn’t or wouldn’t be fixed, Philly did pretty well in its return for the 10-time All-Star. Here’s the reported deal, according to Wojnarowski.

Los Angeles acquires: James Harden, P.J. Tucker, Filip Petrusev

Philadelphia acquires: Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, KJ Martin, 2028 first-round pick (unprotected), 2029 pick swap, two second-round picks, an additional first-round pick from third team (2026 first-round pick via Oklahoma City, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania)

According to an ESPN.com report, Harden is “ecstatic” to be going to the Clippers, and it’s easy to see why. The Clippers at the very least have a star-studded collection of players, with Harden not only reuniting with former teammate Russell Westbrook but also teaming up with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Clippers are now 13-1 to win the NBA title, behind just the Celtics, Bucks, Nuggets and Suns.

Philly, meanwhile, is probably ecstatic just to be done with the Harden experiment. He requested a trade over the offseason and went as far as to publicly call president of basketball operations Daryl Morey a liar. Harden also hasn’t played a game with the Sixers this season, so it’s not like this is a massive blow to their rotation, either.