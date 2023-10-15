Aaron Rodgers hinted at his desire to return in the 2023 NFL season after the Jets quarterback tore his Achilles in New York’s season-opener. And the veteran signal-caller surprised many Sunday with what feels like a massive step toward said goal.

Rodgers was seen throwing passes on the MetLife Stadium turf before the Jets kicked off their Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Rodgers, who was planting his foot rather than standing stationary, did so despite having surgery on his torn Achilles on Sept. 13.

Before he stepped on the field, Rodgers was seen walking with a slight limp in the MetLife Stadium tunnel, but was not accompanied by crutches. He previously attended New York’s Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and used crutches before he watched from a team box.

The Jets’ regular-season finale is Jan. 7 against the Patriots with NFL playoffs slated to start the following week.