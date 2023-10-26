BOSTON — Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery has deep-rooted connections to the state of Maine, prompting the 54-year-old Montreal native to touch on the horrific mass shooting that took place Wednesday night.

Back home after a four-game road trip on the West Coast, the Bruins returned to host the Anaheim Ducks, but Montgomery first offered some heartfelt words to the many affected before taking the ice.

“I wanna start out by recognizing the horrific and tragic event that happened in Lewiston, Maine yesterday,” Montgomery told reporters ahead of Thursday night’s Bruins-Ducks matchup, per team-provided video. “The Boston Bruins offer our sympathy and condolences to the victims and families that suffered. I personally spent four wonderful years at the University of Maine and I know how great the culture is in that state, and I know how great the people are. My heartfelt sympathies to everybody that’s impacted.”

The dark cloud that opened up claiming the lives of over 18 people while wounding even more, hit especially home for Montgomery. Before his six-year playing career in the NHL, Montgomery spent four seasons suiting up for the Maine Black Bears, whom he won a 1993 national championship alongside.

Maine’s police force response resulted in a manhunt which made its way into Thursday.

The Bruins also released a statement ahead of Montgomery’s response and pledged to donate $100,000 to assist the victims in Lewiston:

“We are heartbroken by the tragic and horrifying events in Lewiston. Maine is a special part of the Bruins family and our hearts are with those affected by this tragedy.”

Members of both the Bruins and Ducks will auction off pieces of their game-used equipment in order to raise the fund total following their battle scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden.