The mass shooting incident in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night rocked New England to its core, and the Boston Bruins are no different.

The Bruins on Thursday released the following statement about the shooting at a bowling alley and restaurant that left at least 18 dead and many more injured.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic and horrifying events in Lewiston. Maine is a special part of the Bruins family and our hearts are with those affected by this tragedy.”

Not only is Maine filled with Bruins fans, but the organization has very tangible roots to the state. The Bruins’ ECHL affiliate is located in Portland, Maine, just 35 miles south of Lewiston.