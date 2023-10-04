JJ Reddick Highlights Improved Defense From Celtics Guard

Derrick White continues to take leaps forward each season with the Boston Celtics, from quality play at both ends of the floor to clutch moments in the postseason.

On a recent episode of “The Old Man and The Three Things” podcast, NBA analyst JJ Reddick expressed his confidence in White to be even more effective this season alongside new teammate Jrue Holiday.

“To me, you have arguably the two best point-of-attack defenders on the perimeter in the NBA,” Reddick explained. “I’m that high on Derrick White and I have been for probably a year. He was fantastic last season. He was fantastic in the playoffs. He’s different I think in some ways than Jrue. Derrick is longer, he’s taller, he’s bigger. They’re different, but they’re both excellent at what they do.”

Reddick also sees White and Holiday making a major impact in the Celtics rebounding game to help out Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

“Derrick White, of course, and Jrue as well, with their ability to chase down long rebounds,” Reddick added. “Historically, those guys have been good at that.”

Holiday was initially moved from Milwaukee when the Bucks traded for star Damian Lillard and was rerouted from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Celtics. Now, Reddick believes White helps out a great tandem to defend Lillard in a potential postseason matchup.

“You’ve got two guys to throw at him and hopefully disrupt a little bit of his rhythm in the pick-and-roll.”

White begins his second full season with the Celtics when the regular season begins for Boston on Oct. 25 against the New York Knicks.