The Bills came to Gillette Stadium as the heavy favorites ahead of the matchup against the New England Patriots, but the script was flipped as Buffalo dropped the 29-25 decision to their AFC rivals.

Josh Allen finished the game with 265 yards and two touchdowns on 27 completions, but an interception on the Bills opening drive set the tone for the game.

“Execution,” Allen told reporters following the game, per team-provided video. “I mean, I started off play one. (Dawson Knox) makes a good play … I need to see him there. It’s not a good way to start a game.”

The Bills spotted the Patriots 10 points in the first quarter and although they climbed out of the hole, they didn’t have enough to shut down New England in the end.

“Our season is not over,” Allen said. “It’s a long season. Feels pretty bleak right now, but we’re going to figure it out.”

Allen rushed for a touchdown to give the Bills the lead with under three minutes left to play in the game, but Mac Jones had the drive of his season securing the win for the Patriots.

“This is the NFL, coming down to the last two minutes of the game you just got to execute and get off the field and we just didn’t do it,” Bills safety Micah Hyde told reporters following the loss, per team-provided video. “… We had an opportunity to win the game at the end and we just needed a stop. It was a total collective failure by the defense, not getting the ball back or not stopping them.”