Bettors Will Be Cursing Patriots After Stunning Win Vs. Bills

The New England Patriots stunned the football world and bettors alike with their 29-25 victory over the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots, who closed as 7.5-point home underdogs after getting as many as 8.5 points earlier in the week, scored a game-winning touchdown with 12 seconds left in regulation. Mac Jones hit Mike Gesicki for a 1-yard touchdown, which capped a eight-play, 75-yard possession.

Ninety-five percent of the moneyline bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and 91% of the moneyline handle were on the Bills. Eighty-one percent of the moneyline handle at BetMGM also was on Buffalo.

Bill Belichick’s team was +310 to win straight up.

The Bills also represented 82% of the spread money and 80% of the spread tickets at BetMGM. DraftKings received 84% of the spread handle on the Bills.