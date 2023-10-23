Patriots fans were treated to a break from misery in Week 7.

After back-to-back blowout losses and an ugly defeat in Las Vegas, New England checked back into the win column Sunday with a 29-25 victory over Buffalo at Gillette Stadium. The win halted the Patriots’ skid on the season and their losing streak against the Bills, as Josh Allen and company entered the contest winners of four straight against their longtime AFC East rival.

The divisional showdown also suggested New England might be able to be a competent football team for the remainder of the campaign. But Julian Edelman took it a step further with a postgame question shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Are we back?” Edelman posted.

The Super Bowl LIII MVP might have posed the question in jest, as Edelman has been straightforward with his criticism of the Patriots this season. But for the sake of the exercise, no, New England isn’t back. The Pats aren’t going to make the playoffs and they probably should veer toward the side of selling by the Oct. 31 deadline. New England still has a lot of work to do, both in terms of on-field improvements and roster building.

So, Sunday’s game shouldn’t be viewed as a season-save for the Patriots. But it provided the team and its fan base with some much-needed morale, which has been hard to come by since September.