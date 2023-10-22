The New England Patriots entered their Week 7 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday having lost five of their first six contests and the NFL trade deadline less than 10 days away.

Given how New England started the season, it’s fair to think Bill Belichick and company will sell at the deadline. It would help the Patriots gain future assets during what appears to be a lost season for the club.

But what could the Patriots receive for the players who figure to be their most tradeable assets? The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed spoke with people both inside the organization and around the league and projected trade compensation for six different players.

Kyle Dugger: second-round pick

Josh Uche: third- or fourth-round pick

Mike Onwenu: fourth-round pick

Kendrick Bourne: fifth-round pick

Mike Gesicki: seventh-round pick

Jalen Mills: future seventh-round pick

The Patriots are willing to listen to offers ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline, Kyed reported. It shouldn’t serve as a very big surprise.

Uche and Dugger are widely viewed as New England’s most desirable targets. All six listed are impending free agents with no long-term ties to the Patriots.