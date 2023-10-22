Julian Edelman Celebrates Return Of Classic Patriots Uniform

FOXBORO, Mass. — For Sunday’s contest against the Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots reinstated a familiar color scheme for their home uniforms.

The current home combination for the Patriots usually features blue jerseys with blue pants, making the primary switch entering the 2020 season, coincidentally after the departure of Tom Brady. In their previous standard uniforms, the team wore blue jerseys with silver pants.

Since making the switch to blue-on-blue, the previous return to silver pants did not go well for the Patriots in a demoralizing 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears.

The Patriots gave the silver pants another try on Sunday to the tune of a much better start. New England jumped out to a 10-0 lead over Buffalo in the first quarter after weeks of slow starts.

One Patriots legend loves what he saw from New England in a familiar uniform look.

Silver pants for the rest of the season please. @Patriots — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) October 22, 2023

“Silver pants for the rest of the season please,” former wide receiver Julian Edelman shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Edelman won three Super Bowl titles during the era in which New England consistently wore silver pants at home.

The Patriots look to continue the hot start in silver against the Bills in this Week 7 encounter.