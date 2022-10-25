Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Jarring Loss To Bears

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Bears entered Gillette Stadium on Monday as 8.5-point underdogs against the Patriots. They left town with a convincing 33-14 victory.

Quarterback Justin Fields put together a career night for Chicago, which racked up 390 yards of total offense against New England. Fields racked up 179 yards and a touchdown with one pick through the air while adding 82 yards and a score on 14 carries. Chicago went 11-for-18 on third downs, including a handful of huge gains.

It was a disappointing, ugly showing from a Patriots defense that looked like one of the NFL’s best through six weeks.

As for New England’s offense, it had a chaotic, baffling night against a decidedly average Bears defense. Mac Jones got the start at quarterback after a three-game absence and was benched after three drives, the last of which saw the sophomore quarterback throw an awful interception. With Patriots fans calling for Bailey Zappe, Bill Belichick acquiesced and put the rookie into the game. Zappe immediately led the Patriots on consecutive touchdown-scoring drives to give New England a 14-10 lead but did little the rest of the game as he and the offense got shut out in the second half.

When the dust settled, Jones was 3-of-6 for 13 yards and an interception while Zappe was 14-of-22 for 185 yards and a touchdown to go along with two picks. The Patriots dropped to 3-4 with the loss while the Bears improved to 3-4 with the victory.

Here are three studs and three duds for the Patriots from a rough night in Foxboro:

STUDS

LB Matthew Judon

It’s scary to think about how New England’s defense would’ve looked in this game without Judon. The stud edge rusher was a one-man wrecking crew in the first half, registering 2.5 sacks, five pressures and two tackles for loss. He also tipped a ball that resulted in an interception for Myles Bryant. Judon finished the game with four tackles and is playing at an All-Pro level.