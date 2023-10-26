The Celtics held on to beat the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in their season-opener on Wednesday night and Kristaps Porzingis had a huge role in Boston’s effort.

Although Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston with 34 points and 11 boards, Porzingis finished with 30 points which were the most scored by a Celtics player in their debut.

Despite the one-two punch of Tatum and Porzingis who combined for 34 points in the first half, the 7-foot-3 center was humble following the victory.

“I think it was a team effort,” Porzingis said after the game. “Everybody made some big plays at the end, some important ones. Made the free throws. Payton (Pritchard) came in late cold, without warm-up hit two big free throws. I think it was a team effort and with JT leading us, you know JT was great today and a great win on the road start off the season.”

Porzingis went 5-for-9 from beyond the arc, none bigger than the one he dropped when the game was knotted late in the fourth quarter. Porzingis said he felt great in his first game for the Celtics.

“Felt great,” he said. ” I was happy about the first (quarter). I just didn’t feel great at first but I was happy about the first quarter. We started off really good as a team. … I love the way we played. I love the way we stayed in the game throughout all the tough moments and I’m excited about what’s coming ahead of us.”

To go along with his offense output, Prozingis stood out defensively as well with eight rebounds and four blocks in 38 minutes and added a veteran voice when the Knicks took the lead late in the game. He said he told his teammates to stay calm.

“I think everybody’s experienced enough to not overreact to these kinds of things,” Porzingis said. “You know you’re on the road the Garden gets loud and fans get crazy and we just have to stay poised and that’s what we did. And it worked out for us.”