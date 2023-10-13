Mariners Claim Right-Handed Reliever Off Waivers From Red Sox

The Red Sox parted ways with another player Friday.

The Seattle Mariners claimed right-handed reliever Kaleb Ort off waivers from Boston, according to the Major League Baseball transaction wire. The claim came a day after he was placed on waivers and on the same day Yu Chang elected free agency from his minor league deal.

Ort struggled in his 21 games this season. He had a 1-2 record and posted a 6.26 ERA in 23 innings. The third-year pitcher made two starts this season, which were the first of his major league career. Ort finished the season on the 60-day injured list due to right elbow inflammation.

The right-hander fared well at Triple-A Worcester, where he posted a sub-3.00 ERA in three seasons with the WooSox.

Story continues below advertisement

Ort likely will compete for a 2024 Opening Day spot for the Mariners when spring training arrives.