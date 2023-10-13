Yu Chang is looking to explore his options outside of the Boston Red Sox organization.

The 28-year-old infielder elected free agency from his minor league contract Friday, per MiLB’s transaction wire. The move severs Chang’s contractual ties to Boston, allowing him to sign with any team of his choosing.

Chang initially joined the Red Sox organization through a waiver claim in September 2022 and re-signed with the franchise in February 2023. He began the 2023 season in Boston, appearing in 39 games before eventually being designated for assignment to make room for Trevor Story in August. He went unclaimed on outright waivers after being DFAd before accepting an assignment and reporting to Triple-A Worcester.

He finished the 2023 season with the WooSox, despite essentially being the Red Sox’s starting shortstop before a wrist injury sidelined him in the middle months of the season.

“There’s still growing (to be done) in his game,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of Chang after he was outrighted to Worcester. “He’s a good player… He’s a good defender and teams like that.”

In 50 total games with the Red Sox, Chang slashed .160/.228/.336 with six home runs and 19 RBIs. His value came defensively, where he filled in admirably for Story at shortstop throughout the majority of 2023.

Zach Plesac, who starred for the Cleveland Guardians in 2019 and 2020, was another notable name to elected free agency Friday.