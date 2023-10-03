Marlins vs. Phillies Game 1: How To Watch On TV, Stream

The Major League Baseball postseason begins on Tuesday with four series taking place in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

In the fourth and final game of the day, the Miami Marlins visit Philadelphia for an NL East matchup against the Phillies.

The Phillies enter the playoffs as the top wild-card team and the No. 4 seed while Miami locked up the No. 5 seed in the National League.

Southpaw Jesús Luzardo gets the ball in the opener for Miami while Philadelphia counters with righty Zack Wheeler.

The Marlins won the season series with seven wins in the regular season over the Phillies.

First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. Here is how to watch:

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET.

TV: ESPN

Stream: FuboTV – free trial | WatchESPN