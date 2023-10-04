The wild-card round of the 2023 Major League Baseball postseason continues Wednesday night as the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies meet again.

Going toe-to-toe in a best-of-three matchup with a ticket to advance to the National League Division Series on the line, Philadelphia got off to a strong start. The Phillies re-enter the postseason fresh off their pennant win last season, but came up short in the World Series to the Houston Astros.

Taking the mound for Philadelphia is right-hander Aaron Nola opposite to Miami southpaw Braxton Garrett.

Having already taken advantage of being on their home diamond to kick off the series, the Phillies will look to close it out and send the Marlins packing for good this season. That puts Miami in a backs-against-the-wall scenario with its campaign on the line at Citizens Bank Park.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s how you can watch the Phillies-Marlins playoff Game 2:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN