The Bruins picked up a thrilling overtime win over the Panthers on Monday night, and they did so despite finishing the contest with four defensemen.

Charlie McAvoy was forced to hit the showers early at TD Garden after receiving a match penalty for a third-period high hit on Oliver Ekman-Larsson. But well before McAvoy was tossed, his blueline partner exited the tilt after less than four minutes of ice time.

Matt Grzelcyk wasn’t long for the 2023 Stanley Cup playoff series rematch due to an upper-body injury. And after Boston’s 3-2 triumph over Florida, head coach Jim Montgomery revealed it’s going to be “a couple of weeks” until Grzelcyk slots back into the lineup, per The Boston Globe.

With Grzelcyk sidelined, Montgomery and company will need to make a roster move to fill the void. Ian Mitchell, acquired from Chicago in the offseason Taylor Hall-Nick Foligno trade, seemingly is the most likely next man up after playing two games with the Bruins earlier in the season. The B’s also could use this as an opportunity to take a look at 2020 second-round pick Mason Lohrei, who signed an entry-level contract with the organization back in May.

Boston will have some time to mull things over, as it doesn’t return to game action until Thursday evening. Next on the docket for the Black and Gold is a home matchup with the rival Toronto Maple Leafs.