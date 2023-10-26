Mike McDaniel and Bill Belichick maintain plenty of respect for each other’s teams as the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins prepare to meet for the second time this season.

Since losing to Miami in Week 2 in a primetime heartbreaker, New England is 2-0 in the division with victories over the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills. However, the Patriots have taken noticeable strides since Week 2.

Whether during the championship years with Tom Brady or recent seasons with Mac Jones, the Patriots are known to be far from a finished product early in the season, often playing their best football entering December.

The Miami head coach spoke to the trend that has become status quo throughout New England’s recent years.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think Coach Belichick got his start when I was going to prom, right?” McDaniel told reporters, per WPBF’s Yianni Kourakis. “How many of the scenarios have been like, ‘What’s happening with the team after four weeks?’ It created adversity and sure enough they get better as the season progresses. I think that’s the formula. I think that’s the end-all for NFL football. I see a better version of themselves, as I would expect.”

McDaniel is 2-1 against Belichick since taking over the Dolphins last season.

The Patriots look to split the regular season series with Miami when the teams face off at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.