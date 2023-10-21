Milan Lucic Comfortable With Sudden Move To Bruins’ Top Line

The Bruins haven’t been interested in “continuity” over the course of the young season, making changes to the lines between each of their first four contests.

That change will continue Saturday night, too, though it’s not exactly coming in a way the Bruins would have hoped.

Jake DeBrusk will be a healthy scratch as Boston takes on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena, a disciplinary move by Jim Montgomery after the 27-year-old was late for a team meeting. That will thrust Milan Lucic onto the top line alongside Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak, where he’ll see an increase in minutes against his former team.

It’s a big spot, but the 35-year-old doesn’t seem concerned.

“I’ve had chemistry with (Pastrnak) in the past,” Lucic said Saturday, per team-provided video. “I’ve gotten some shifts with him so far throughout the three games and every time we’ve got out there I felt like we created something.”

There’s no arguing that Lucic and Pastrnak have chemistry. They played alongside each other in 2015, and seemingly didn’t need long to recapture the magic, as Lucic assisted on Pastrnak’s first goal this season.

It’ll likely be a short stay on the top line, but there’s no doubt Lucic will have a big part in whether or not the Bruins can knock off the Kings.