Jake DeBrusk will be a healthy scratch for the Boston Bruins in their matchup against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

Jim Montgomery told reporters the seventh-year forward was late to a team meeting Saturday morning and will not play, per the team.

DeBrusk did not practice, and Patrick Brown, who has been a healthy scratch through three games, skated on the fourth line with Jakub Lauko and Johnny Beecher, according to The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa.

The Bruins inserted Milan Lucic into the first line with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak. Lucic also joined Matthew Poitras and Morgan Geekie on the second power-play line, per Shinzawa.

James van Riemsdyk skated with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic on the third line, and Brad Marchand was on the second line with Poitras and Geekie.

DeBrusk is playing in the final year of the two-year contract he signed last season.

Puck drop for Bruins-Kings is scheduled at 10:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage of the matchup starting with pregame at 9:30 p.m. on NESN.

