It’s not difficult to understand why the New England Patriots should be sellers ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Oct. 31.

Bill Belichick and company have lost five of their first six games. The Patriots have looked nothing close to a playoff team, never mind a group that will contend come January. And they also have impactful players on expiring contracts who could be of service for a team with real aspirations.

Josh Uche is among them.

The 2020 second-rounder is set to hit free agency for the first time this offseason. According to a report Tuesday from FOX Sports’ Henry McKenna, the Patriots have had no contract discussions with the pass-rusher. It’s why he’s a viable trade candidate.

Story continues below advertisement

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe seems to view it that way, as well. The NFL insider and former Patriots reporter included Uche among his trade deadline proposals. Howe proposed the Patriots could trade Uche to a playoff contender like the Jacksonville Jaguars, with New England receiving a 2024 conditional second-rounder in return.

Howe noted the last second-round pick to receive a second contract in New England was tight end Rob Gronkowski. If that trend of letting impactful players walk in free agency is going to continue, it makes sense for the Patriots to try and get something in return amid a lost campaign.