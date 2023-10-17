As the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline approaches, Josh Uche feels more and more like someone who could get moved by the Patriots.

At 1-5, New England looks like a team that should and will deal real assets before the deadline. And Uche might be one of the Patriots’ most valuable trade chips.

The 2020 second-round pick entered the season with hopes of signing a new contract before hitting free agency next spring. But a deal hasn’t materialized, and a new report from Fox Sports’ Henry McKenna casts doubt on Uche and the Patriots reaching a deal at any point.

“The Patriots have had no contract discussions with edge Josh Uche, per source,” McKenna wrote Tuesday on the X platform. “He will be an FA in 2024 and the trade deadline is looming.”

When he’s right, the 25-year-old Uche is one of the league’s most talented young pass rushers. However, multiple factors could limit his value in a pre-deadline trade.

First of all, his contract status could be an issue. Teams don’t like paying a high price for players set to hit the open market.

But Uche’s performance this season also could be a problem. After breaking out with 11.5 sacks in 2022, Uche posted just two sacks in his first six games of this season. And New England still doesn’t trust him to be much more than a sub-rusher in passing situations.

Furthermore, his health is a concern. Uche, who’s been dealing with a knee issue, suffered a foot injury in Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and missed Tuesday’s practice. The injury reportedly isn’t considered serious.

With all that said, Uche would be an intriguing deadline target for a lot of franchises. And one top NFL insider believes the Patriots could move the Michigan product for a second-round pick.

