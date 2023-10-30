The Vikings reportedly could replace Kirk Cousins with another seasoned veteran quarterback.

Cousins, who never has missed a game for Minnesota since joining the organization in 2018, all but surely will see that streak come to an end this weekend. And it could be a while until the four-time Pro Bowl selection is back behind center, as the Vikings reportedly fear Cousins tore his Achilles in Sunday’s road win over the Green Bay Packers.

Rookie Jarren Hall finished the Week 8 game for the visitors after Cousins went down and Minnesota also employs Nick Mullens (injured reserve) and Sean Mannion (practice squad). But according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the Vikings could try to bolster their now-bleak QB situation in the form of Colt McCoy.

Florio didn’t specify whether Minnesota would want to add McCoy to the active roster or P squad, but it’s easy to understand why the reigning NFC North champions might be interested in the 37-year-old. McCoy and Kevin O’Connell worked together for three seasons in Washington, where the Vikings head coach quickly made a name for himself as a sharp offensive mind.

McCoy, who worked out for Minnesota earlier this month, would be a fine temporary solution behind center. But now that the Vikings are 4-4 and firmly in the NFC playoff picture, O’Connell and company might want to aim higher. The franchise will have to act fast, though, as the NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.