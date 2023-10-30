Could Kirk Cousins’ Injury Create Landing Spot For Patriots’ Mac Jones?

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins’ season has possibly come to an abrupt end with a potential Achilles injury he suffered in Minnesota’s 24-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The Vikings started the season 1-4 but have since turned it around winning their last three straight contests. At 4-4, Minnesota was on the right path for a playoff berth, even with nine games remaining.

Could New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones be available to the Vikings if Minnesota came calling?

It might not actually be a bad idea considering the Patriots are not just buried at the bottom of the AFC East, but the conference as well. At 2-6, the Patriots find themselves well out of playoff contention, so why not consider selling at the trade deadline?

If the Patriots did consider trading Jones to the Vikings, he would most likely bring back a pick or two in the 2024 draft and New England could finish the season with Bailey Zappe or Malik Cunningham under center.

Since Jones is still in his rookie contract, the 25-year-old wouldn’t become an unrestricted free agent until 2025. Maybe Jones could benefit from the change of scenery. Especially since Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t come right out and confirm Jones would be the starter going forward following New England’s 31-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

NBC Sports Boston’s Michael Holley adamantly disagrees with the prospect of sending Jones to Minnesota.

“No, you cannot have him, this is my quarterback,” Holley said. “You are back in the same situation. You get a second-rounder, and you give up Mac Jones who is still under contract. Who still has some talent and we haven’t identified exactly who he is because he hasn’t been able to be his best self because he doesn’t have a lot around him.”

Holley continued: “You trade Mac Jones … now you’re looking for a quarterback. It’s going to be a young quarterback or one of these veteran guys. Have you really gotten better? Have you really improved your situation? You’re a bad team anyway.”

Will the Patriots be smarter to keep Jones and get some offensive help around him with the draft and free agency? Or would they benefit from moving on from Jones and finishing the season with Zappe?