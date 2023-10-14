Pair Of Patriots Hit With Fines After Week 5 Blowout Loss To Saints

The New England Patriots didn’t just endure an embarrassing 34-0 home loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, but also a few fines too.

On Saturday, the NFL fined Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater $14,819 and safety Kyle Dugger $20,266, both for unnecessary roughness, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Neither play, which respectively took place in the first and third quarters of the matchup, resulted in a penalty during the game.

You can watch both plays here, courtesy of Mike Kadlick of WEEI:

Here are the plays #Patriots S Kyle Dugger ($20,266) and ST Matthew Slater ($14,819) were fined for last week: https://t.co/hBcnBi3ybF pic.twitter.com/HZ8Z575rFs — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) October 14, 2023

Dugger was fined for a tackle on Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who rushed for a gain of 11 yards, while Slater’s pockets were hit for a downfield block attempt during a Patriots kickoff recovery.

Chalk it up as an insult to injury at this point.

The Patriots, now 1-4 on the season and riding back-to-back losses in which they’ve been outscored 72-3, will next face old friends Jimmy Garoppolo, Jakobi Meyers, Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3). That Week 6 battle is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.