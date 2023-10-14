The New England Patriots doing their best to make Mac Jones’ life easier Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Patriots made a number of moves Saturday to add to Jones’ offensive arsenal, activating wide receiver Tyquan Thornton from injured reserve and elevating wide receiver Jalen Reagor from the practice squad.

The moves come on the same day New England signed quarterback/wideout Malik Cunningham to its active roster.

New England will now enter Las Vegas with a wealth of options for Jones, despite a pair of key injuries at the wide receiver position. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas were ruled out for the game with concussions, but Thornton, Reagor and Cunningham will join the likes of Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker and Kayshon Boutte as options to play Sunday.

Thornton’s activation comes after nearly two months on IR, with the second-year receiver injuring his shoulder during joint practices with the Green Bay Packers in August. It was the second time the 23-year-old started his season on IR, doing so as a rookie last season.

The Patriots have now elevated Reagor twice, with the former first-round pick playing a limited role on special teams in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins. He likely will see time as a punt returner with Douglas out.

Jeremiah Pharms Jr. was also elevated from the practice squad. It will be his third and final elevation.

New England reportedly opened up two spots on its roster by placing pass rusher Matthew Judon and offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. on injured reserve.