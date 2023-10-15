After departing from the New England Patriots in free agency, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers reintroduced himself to his former team on Sunday.
On a pass from another former Patriot in Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Meyers hauled in a 12-yard touchdown with space to work against the New England defense.
Social media took time to react the the fifth-year pass-catcher finding the end zone against his former team.
In four seasons with the Patriots, Meyers tallied eight touchdowns and has over 800 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons.
The score on Sunday marked Meyers’ fourth touchdown of the season in just five games thus far for the Raiders.
