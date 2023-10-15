After departing from the New England Patriots in free agency, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers reintroduced himself to his former team on Sunday.

On a pass from another former Patriot in Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Meyers hauled in a 12-yard touchdown with space to work against the New England defense.

Social media took time to react the the fifth-year pass-catcher finding the end zone against his former team.

Jakobi Meyers TD with Myles Bryant “in coverage” pic.twitter.com/P9ismhFPur — FitzyGFY 🍺 (brew checkmark) (@FitzyGFY) October 15, 2023

Jakobi Meyers is a touchdown machine since leaving New England. pic.twitter.com/d0BUCljRLY — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) October 15, 2023

Jakobi Meyers revenge touchdown ✅ — Meghan Ottolini (@Meghan_Ottolini) October 15, 2023

It was always going to be Jakobi Meyers — Kendra Middleton (@KenniMiddleton) October 15, 2023

Patriots should get a receiver who can get open like this Jakobi Meyers guy! — Matt Couture (@MattCouture5) October 15, 2023

Wow, Jakobi Meyers is pretty good. If only the Patriots had a guy like him. — Owen 🎃 (@Boston_SZN) October 15, 2023

Patriots could use a player like Jakobi Meyers.



Oh wait … pic.twitter.com/VefeX3ZIU4 — Claudia Bellofatto (@CBellofattoTV) October 15, 2023

In four seasons with the Patriots, Meyers tallied eight touchdowns and has over 800 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons.

The score on Sunday marked Meyers’ fourth touchdown of the season in just five games thus far for the Raiders.