Free-agent wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is headed to Las Vegas.

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports, Meyers has agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract with the Raiders, including $21 million guaranteed.

Sources: The #Raiders are signing #Patriots FA WR Jakobi Meyers to a 3-year deal with $33M with $21M guaranteed. Another NE-Las Vegas tie-in, and a weapon for Jimmy Garoppolo. The deal was negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. pic.twitter.com/tOUDNVrDUF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

The move comes a day after the organization landed free-agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, signing the 31-year-old to a three-year, $67.5 million deal.

In Las Vegas, Meyers will reunite with head coach Josh McDaniels, who served as Meyers’ offensive coordinator during the pair’s time in New England (2019-2021).

Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Meyers had spent his entire four-year career with the Pats, blossoming into the team’s No. 1 option in the passing game. The 26-year-old appeared in 14 games last season, recording 67 catches for 804 yards and six touchdowns – his second consecutive season with 800+ receiving yards.

While Meyers will function as the clear-cut No. 2 behind alpha wideout Davante Adams, he should garner enough targets to be a viable WR3 in 2023 fantasy leagues.

