Patriots Insider Believes This Team ‘Makes Sense’ For Bill Belichick

The idea of Bill Belichick coaching an NFL team other than the Patriots used to be unfathomable, but that’s no longer the case.

Talks about New England moving on from its longtime head coach have never been louder. The Patriots are a bad football team, and team owner Robert Kraft might finally deem it’s time to start fresh.

If Belichick and New England do cut ties, the 71-year-old will need to decide if he wants to retire or keep coaching. And if the future Pro Football Hall of Famer chooses the latter, Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi sees a practical landing spot in the NFC.

“The one that makes a lot of sense to me is the Washington Commanders,” Giardi said on NBC Sports Boston’s “Boston Sports Tonight.” “Brand-new owner, spent six-point-something billion dollars on the football team. He’s got riverboat Ron — Ron Rivera, who’s not a riverboat gambler at all. That team is very bland. There are some great pieces on defense. Sam Howell is a young quarterback, Eric Bienemy is there as the offensive coordinator. That makes a lot of sense to me not just for the name — that franchise obviously once was a great franchise and is looking to rebuild. But it’s on the East Coast. That’s kind of an easy flight to Washington, up to Boston, over to Nantucket. Everything’s great.”

Another factor to consider about the Belichick-Commanders hypothetical is a homecoming. The eight-time Super Bowl champion was raised in Annapolis, Md., roughly 25 miles from FedEx Field.

Washington might not be the only NFC East team that eventually appeals to Belichick, though. Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason could see Belichick having interest in the Giants if New York ends up in position to draft USC signal-caller Caleb Williams.

