Former NFL QB Floats Post-Patriots Hypothetical For Bill Belichick

Boomer Esiason can’t help but wonder if Bill Belichick would be intrigued by a certain opportunity if the longtime Patriots head coach decided to leave New England.

A separation between Belichick and the Patriots in the near future isn’t a reckless thought. New England has mostly struggled since Tom Brady left town in March 2020 and team owner Robert Kraft might ultimately decide it’s time for a change. Belichick himself might even be open to a new opportunity if he doesn’t believe the future is bright in Foxboro, Mass.

Perhaps that next step could be to the Meadowlands, where the reeling Giants have a real shot at ending the 2023 season as the NFL’s worst.

“What happens if the Giants end up with the No. 1 overall pick and Bill Belichick decides, you know, maybe it is time to leave New England?” Esiason asked Tuesday on WFAN. “Now what? Caleb Williams and Bill Belichick together in New York. You don’t think Giants fans would absolutely lose their minds over that?”

It’s important to note Esiason works for a popular New York radio station, so he might have just been giving fodder to the diehard fans in the area. That said, replacing former colleague Brian Daboll would signal a full-circle moment for Belichick, who was a Giants coach from 1979 to 1990 and won two Super Bowls as a Bill Parcells disciple.

Is there a good chance Esiason’s hypothetical comes to fruition? Probably not. There seemingly is a better chance of Belichick working with Williams in New England, as the Patriots also are in play for the 2024 No. 1 overall pick and might be eager to move off Mac Jones.