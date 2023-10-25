New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick seems to always earn his milestone victories against the rival Buffalo Bills.

Belichick recently earned the 300th win over his legendary career when the Patriots hosted the Bills in a Week 7 game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The fact the 2023 Patriots earned Belichick the notable achievement against the three-time defending AFC East champion Bills stunned many in New England.

But perhaps it shouldn’t have given Belichick’s history.

The Patriots on Wednesday released a video reflecting on Belichick’s milestone wins. Five of the seven included — No. 50, No. 100, No. 150, No. 250, No. 300 — all came against the Bills.

Win No. 1, Sept. 8, 1991: Cleveland Browns over Patriots

Win No. 50, Dec. 16, 2001: Patriots over Buffalo Bills

Win No. 100, Sept. 10, 2006: Patriots over Bills

Win No. 150, Sept. 26, 2010: Patriots over Bills

Win No. 200, Sept. 14, 2014: Patriots over Minnesota Vikings

Win No. 250, Dec. 24, 2017: Patriots over Bills

Win No. 300, Oct. 22, 2023: Patriots over Bills

Check out the video here.

Milestones, milestones, milestones.



A look at Coach Belichick's journey to 300 regular season wins. pic.twitter.com/sD4xSF6ZRT — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 25, 2023

Belichick had a very on-brand reaction to the career highlight immediately after the game.

He is now one of three NFL coaches to win 300 or more regular-season games, joining all-time leader Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318 wins). Belichick now has 330 overall wins, including playoffs, which ranks second all-time behind Shula (347).

If he has the chance to set those records against the Bills, Patriots fans might want to bet on it.