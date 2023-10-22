Patriots’ Bill Belichick Has On-Brand Reaction To 300th Win

How would you expect that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would react after securing a milestone victory?

If you guessed, “underwhelmingly,” you nailed it.

New England secured a pretty stunning victory over the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Mac Jones delivered a go-ahead touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki in the final minute, giving the Patriots their first win over Josh Allen and company since the infamous “wind game” in 2021.

It just so happened that the thriller was regular season victory No. 300 for Belichick, too.

Belichick was asked about the personal milestone, but had no interest in discussing it any further than he absolutely had to.

“It’s great,” Belichick said postgame, per team-provided video. “I’m really more focused on our team and this year. I’ll worry about that later. Thank you.”

The win made Belichick just the third coach in NFL history to reach the milestone. He joins Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318) on the exclusive list. The 71-year-old will look to make it 301 wins next week as New England travels down south to play the Miami Dolphins.