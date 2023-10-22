As the Oct. 31 trade deadline gets closer, and Mac Jones continues to struggle, it’s easier to envision the Patriots trading the 25-year-old quarterback.

But where could Jones go? What would he even be worth in a trade? Is New England even looking to trade its 2021 first-round pick?

The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed offered some answers to those questions in a piece published Sunday morning. One source told Kyed that Jones doesn’t have any trade value, while another floated the Minnesota Vikings as a possible suitor with pending free agent Kirk Cousins going to the Patriots.

Here’s the full excerpt:

Story continues below advertisement

This is the trickiest one. The most damning response: “No trade value.”

One team source believed a trade would only work on paper if he was included in a deal for another quarterback — Kirk Cousins was used as an example– “where (Jones) can’t be here anymore, and they just want someone to take snaps for them the rest of the way.”

Another league source also mentioned the Vikings as a potential destination.

“Mid-round pick?” he estimated. “It just depends on a team that needs QB in the future but doesn’t think they will be picking high enough. Maybe Minnesota if Cousins isn’t in their plans?”

Story continues below advertisement

Value: Player swap toss-in

Of course, there still is a chance that Jones and the 1-5 Patriots turn things around.

Maybe he picks up a home win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Maybe it sparks a winning streak that gets New England back into contention.

But the Patriots also must ask themselves whether they currently believe Jones is the future of the franchise. If that answer is “no,” then they should look to move him and kick-start a rebuild.

Story continues below advertisement

Another team that could make sense: the Las Vegas Raiders. Perhaps a reunion with Josh McDaniels and Jakobi Meyers is just what Jones needs to get back on track.

Anyway, just some things to think about as the trade deadline nears.