PWHL Boston Franchise Announce Roster, Schedule For Waiver Guidelines

The PWHL announced the Training Camp rosters for all of the Original Six franchises on Friday.

Training Camps for all six markets will begin on Nov. 15 with 185 players across the league taking the ice including the 88 players selected in the draft and 79 free agents invited to one of the franchise’s camps. Each team could have a minimum of 28 players and a maximum of 35.

The six PWHL franchises must have their final rosters set by Dec. 15 including 23 signed skaters and two reserve players.

BOSTON PWHL FRANCHISE TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

Forwards: Hannah Brandt, McKenna Brand (invitee), Shiann Darkangelo, Sammy Davis (invitee), Loren Gabel, Taylor Girard, Samantha Isbell (invitee), Hilary Knight, Nicole Kosta (invitee), Gigi Marvin (invitee), Alina Müller, Amanda Pelkey (invitee), Jamie Lee Rattray, Theresa Schfzahl, Sophie Shirley, Taylor Wenczkowski (invitee)

Defenders: Emily Brown, Emma Buckles, Jessica Digirolamo, Kaleigh Fratkin (invitee), Jess Healey, Sophie Jaques, Megan Keller, Lauren MacInnis (invitee)

Goaltenders: Lindsay Browning (invitee), Aerin Frankel, Cami Kronish, Emma Söderberg

The league put in place a set of Waiver Period Rules and Guidelines to provide players with multiple opportunities to secure a contract.

First Waiver Window: Nov. 30 to Dec. 2

PWHL franchise Training Camp rosters must be reduced to a maximum of 27 players by Nov. 29, prior to the commencement of the first Waiver Window. The league will then inform teams of all eligible players for this Waiver Window, and teams may contact eligible players with the intent to offer them a contract.

Second Waiver Window: Dec. 8 to Dec. 10

PWHL teams will provide the league with a final list of Training Camp releases for circulation to all teams. Any waiver-eligible player may be contacted by teams and offered contracts ahead of the final roster deadline.